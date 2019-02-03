Head To This Chic Store For All Your Wedding Trousseau Needs

Some brands stand out for their sheer collection, don't you think? We walked into a designer store in Kemps Corner and were awestruck by the Indian wedding collection they had to offer. Zulekha Shaikh started Shringar in 1976, starting off with stitching pretty crochets on blouses, shrugs, tops, and table covers. Over the years, they expanded it, hiring a team of artisans, and set up a store in one of the swankiest parts of the city. Currently situated opposite to the Shalimar Hotel in Kemps Corner, there are pastel lehengas for INR 28,000 and sherwanis for INR 10,000 with minakari work on them. Their collection had the necessary amount of bling for a fancy wedding (already made our list, guys!) If you've got a wedding coming up or are getting married yourselves, walk through this store and we're sure you'll find something you love. P.S-They can get you your wedding clothes stitched too. (All the more reason for you to visit!)