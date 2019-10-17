Scarves, Shawls And Stoles: This Brand Has Stole-n Our Hearts

There's nothing like a scarf to amp up the ante on an outfit, no? We love scarves for a ton of reasons - they add dashes of colour to otherwise drab outfits, and when worn right, can make a frumpy outfit look pretty cool. Not to mention they're ALWAYS weather appropriate - protect yourself from the sun, wrap one around you to keep yourself warm, or protect your hair if you're stuck in the rain when you've had your hair done!

So when we found Signet, we were thrilled to see the fact that the brand is dedicated to scarves, stoles and shawls. That basically covers it all, no? Well, they've got you covered for fabric preferences, too! You'll find products made with wool, cashmere, silk, linen, cotton, modal, viscose... You get the picture. They've also got blends like Jamavars and Dobbies.

The range starts at INR 1,100, and we're sure you'll easily find something you'll love!