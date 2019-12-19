This South Indian Resturant Has Been Serving Delicious Food Since 1936

Hotel Gopal Krishna: The food speaks a lot about its existence. Gopal Krishna, started in the year 1936, offering true South Indian delights. From Idlis to Medu Wada, Tangy Rassam Vada and neer dosas. Priced at a very economical range, the place has kept doors open to every class & age where are craving for some delicious food. Started my meal with their very own brew of Filter coffee, it was perfect. The coffee was refreshing, the way it should. Rassam Vada, a must-have at this place. The balance of Authentic spices with tamarind in the broth was amazing. Neer Masala Dosa, a must-try if at this place. Neer dosa is our favourite. Ended the meal with Payasam, a sweet to the meal. The thali priced at Rs.100/- was the highlight which we are surely going to try on our next visit. The place was roaring with families, working individual, friends. Pocket-friendly, Quality, assured to get a meal you will remember. be it breakfast, lunch or dinner.