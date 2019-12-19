Craving Delectable Sizzlers? Head To Out Of The Blue In Khar West

Casual Dining

Out Of The Blue - Le Sutra

Khar, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Le Sutra Hotel, 14, Union Park, Off Carter Road, Khar West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

The sizzlers served at Out Of The Blue have just the right portion size. They aren't too messy like the sizzlers I have tried at other restaurants. And they are tasty and have the right amount of spices added.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

