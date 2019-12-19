Out Of The Box: Mattresses That'll Make A Difference When You Sleep

Giving the bedroom a re-haul? If that's a yes, then check out SleepyCat. An indie mattress label that's making getting a night of good sleep their mission. The brand retails online via their website and on Amazon.

The label specialises in making original mattresses, that's also quite the labour of love. What's great is that for every 10 mattresses they sell, they donate one mattress to charity. A cause we can totally get behind.

They currently make 3 types of mattresses that you can choose from SleepyCat Original 6 Inches, SleepyCat Latex 7 Inches, and SleepyCat Plus 8 Inches. SleepyCat Original 6 Inches is their budget option, SleepyCat Latex is for all of you who want a 100 percent organic mattress and the SleepyCat plus is the most luxurious option for those of you who like to sink right into your bed. The mattresses come with a zipper cover, memory foam, high-density foam, breezy inner cover, and anti-skid base. Apart from their classic range of mattresses, they also have an aloe vera-treated pillow, waterproof mattress protectors, and fully foldable bed bases too. And if you have kids, you can also check out their baby mattress that are made from 100% organic latex and come with a waterproof cover.

Prices start at INR 10,489 to INR 24,989 depending on the style and size of the mattress you go for. And the best part? The mattresses are all-inclusive of taxes. With funding from DSG Consumer Partners and Sharp Ventures, they're all set to launch more exciting products in the near future too!