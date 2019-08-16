Smoother Than A Baby's Bottom: We Found The Perfect Natural Cure For Beautiful Hair

Most of us are pretty conscious about the way we look, especially the way our hair looks. Gone are the days when a messy look was coveted, now we're into sleek and shiny (honestly, we've always been into sleek and shiny) and have been hunting for a cure for the longest time. Enter Newsha, a German haircare brand that believes in loving your hair as much as you do. Now, we're all skeptical when it comes to trying something new, just like I was, buy boy did my world change. Or at least, my hair totally did. Newsha has recently launched in the country and has a delectable mix of a wide range of gorgeous smelling vegan products that are made with natural ingredients, for every kind of hair type. And when we mean every, we mean EVERY. Let me not play around, it is a luxury brand that caters to an audience that wants to take an extra step towards better hair, but, after having used it for 3 weeks now, I'm beginning to believe in this magic. So, my hair is really fine, but thanks to the weather/pollution and other factors, it's gotten dry over the years. Not like broom bristles yet, but hey, any more damage and I'd wake up looking like a dried mop. After having used their deep cleansing shampoo and daily conditioner (I've also tried their deep treatment masque that is divine), my hair's become manageable and I'm actually happy with the way it looks. Some of their best sellers include the deep cleaning shampoo, the colour protect shampoo, the luxe treatment oil, the shape lift foam, the deep treatment masque and the flawless repair treatment. Heck, they even have an anti-aging booster for your hair. Their prices range from INR 1,650 onwards, but if you are considering a switch, we think this is a pretty great option. Go on, check 'em out already. Here's a pro- tip: Their website is pretty informative, and gives you a step-by-step approach on how to use their products. Check it out to understand what product would work best with your type of hair.