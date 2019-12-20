Smoque Burgers Serves Chessiest Burgers With Yum Shakes!

Smoque burgers at Worli serves some amazing burgers and not just burgers they also have some amazing dishes like chicken wings, hot dogs and milkshakes as well. The delivery of this outlet is top-notch the food delivered was perfectly intact and the food was delivered quickly as well. I ordered a bunch of stuff from here: 1. BBQ chicken burger - one of the best burgers I ever had the amount of cheese present in it and the meat as well there was a chicken patty and small chunks of chicken sausage in it. 2. Peri-peri chicken wings - the quantity of the chicken wings were good and the chicken was also very tasty. 3. Chicken hot dog - the hot dog was amazing it went nice with the bread. 4. Chocolate milkshake - the milkshake was nice and thick and it was very refreshing and tasty. In all, it was a nice place and the food was also very tasty. If you are a burger lover then you must have burgers from here.