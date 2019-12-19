Snack Time? Head To This Tardeo Store To Load Up On Your Chai-Time Fix

If you're in Tardeo with a serious urge to snack, head on over to Rajal Dry Fruit Store. This little shop is stocked floor to ceiling with all manner of sweet and savoury goodies. From imported snacks, sweets and candies like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Lindt, Hershey's and more to Indian snack-time favourites like khakras, papads, farsans and biscuits, they've got you covered. If you enjoy cooking, they also have a variety of dips, cheeses, pasta, pasta sauces and condiments for your table. My personal pick is the spicy sriracha that can be drizzled on any dish to pep it up! Buying a bar of Lindt chocolate will set you back INR 270 here.