This New Bandra Bar Is A Perfect Hangout Spot With Srcumptious Food

Big Flip Bar is Casual Dining Bar which serves North Indian, Continental and Italian Cuisine along with finger food and signature Drinks. Big Flip Bar is Situated at Floor 2, Kenilworth Building, Off Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai. The ambience here is amazing. Gives a perfect view of Linking Road and Bandra Life from Restuarant. Visited Big Flip Bar for having dinner and enjoying World Cup Live Screening, Following are food items which we had: Mocktails:- You will find Mocktails under "For the Special Ones" in the drinks menu. 1) Love Passion:- Love Passion is Lime and Fruit based Mocktail, which includes Strawberry Puree, Passion Puree and Apple Juice. 2) Harmony:- Harmony is Guava based Mocktail which includes Ginger, Passion Fruit Syrup and Lime. Appetizers:- 1) Chipotle Chicken Sliders:- From Sliders Section, we order Chipotle Chicken Sliders served with Chipotle Sauce. 2) BBQ Chicken Wings:- From Appetizers Section we order Bbq Chicken Wings which was served in hot Asian Style 3) Grilled Prawns:- From Appetizers Section we order Grilled Prawns Served with Salad. Mains:- In Mains, we ordered from the Indian Cuisine Section. 1) Butter Chicken Bowl:- Butter Chicken Bowl is Indian Mains came with Mini Butter Indian Bread Like Naan and Jeera Rice and Papad & Salads Overall, we had a wonderful time at Big Flip Bar, The live screening and crowd here during night time are amazing. Food was awesome and drinks were refreshing