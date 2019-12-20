Take A History Lesson About The East Indian Community At This Small Museum In Manori

Hidden inside a villa near Manori, the East Indian Museum is a dilapidated and downtrodden looking structure that has been standing strong since quite some time now. If you're a fan of all things historical, this place will prove to be heaven for you. Learn all about the culture of the Kolis who were the original inhabitants of the city. You will find artifacts donated by the East Indian families, clothes they wore, and even texts from the earlier times. You will also encounter utensils, trunks, pictures and sculptures from the olden times. The muesum charges INR 10 as an entry fee, and we wonder how the museum is still surviving with almost negligible charges for entry. It's sad to see it not being maintained the way it should be.