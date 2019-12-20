Take A History Lesson About The East Indian Community At This Small Museum In Manori

img-gallery-featured
Museums

East Indian Museum

Manori, Mumbai
4.3

Manori - Gorai Road, Puttupatti, Manori, Mumbai

image-map-default

Shortcut

We chanced upon the only East Indian museum in the city, and if you're really, really into history, we'd recommend you hit them up really soon!

What Makes It Awesome

Hidden inside a villa near Manori, the East Indian Museum is a dilapidated and downtrodden looking structure that has been standing strong since quite some time now. If you're a fan of all things historical, this place will prove to be heaven for you. Learn all about the culture of the Kolis who were the original inhabitants of the city. You will find artifacts donated by the East Indian families, clothes they wore, and even texts from the earlier times. You will also encounter utensils, trunks, pictures and sculptures from the olden times. The muesum charges INR 10 as an entry fee, and we wonder how the museum is still surviving with almost negligible charges for entry. It's sad to see it not being maintained the way it should be.

Pro-Tip

We don’t know how fruitful it will be if you go the distance just for the museum since it hasn’t been maintained, but the sunset at Manori beach will make up for it. You can grab a bite at the food joints around there to get a taste of local food.
Museums

East Indian Museum

Manori, Mumbai
4.3

Manori - Gorai Road, Puttupatti, Manori, Mumbai

image-map-default