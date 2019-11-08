Boutique Love: This Bandra Store's Got An Outfit For All Occasions

Bandra's got a host of little boutiques and independent stores, which makes it one of our favourite places to shop in the city. While exploring the neighborhood, we stumbled across this cute store near the KFC on Linking Road. Specialising in women's fashion, the store's got an eclectic collection that's perfect for a wide variety of occasions. We spotted cute tops with ruffles, structured skirts, sparkly cocktail dresses and even full-length ball gowns. What's great is that prices are pretty affordable. They range from INR 700 for tops to 2500 for dresses and co-ords. Plus the collection changes regularly as per what's in season too, so you'll often find something new to check out.