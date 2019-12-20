Sobo Has Got A New Cloud Kitchen Which Delivers Awesome Authentic Chinese Food

Mr Chow’s is a delivery outlet which delivers Chinese food. Yesterday I ordered from Mr Chows. While ordering I taught it will be regular Indo- Chinese food but to my surprise when the food was delivered and when I tasted every item it was authentic Chinese taste. The food that was delivered was hot and fresh. The packaging was up to the mark. We had ordered the following items: Veg. Steamed Wontons Tossed with Burnt Garlic. (HR) Paneer Kung Pao. (HR) Crispy Potato Chilly Spring Onion Veg Pat Pow Choi Veg Shantung Noodles (HR) Veg Fortune Rice HR- Highly Recommended