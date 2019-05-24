This Bar In Atria Mall Is Pretty Popular For Its Drinks And Decor

As the name talks about the southern area of Bombay, also termed as Town, is quite a good place. The ambience is absolutely Lit, it has the SOBO (South Bombay) map on its ceiling which is amazing highlighting the famous spots. Scintillating ambience with old school music playing in the background. At the entrance, they have various Bombay related captions hauling you to enter and see what’s hidden within. The interiors consist of CSMT station, you can check the snaps in the attached photos. It was a great experience, the staff is quite helping and are well versed with the serving ingredients as well So let’s get started with classy and tasty SOBO experience Cocktails 1. Mr. Rabbit with Orange wings - Whisky based drink with the combination of Rabbits favourite carrot and orange juice, ginger syrup. Bitter in taste and will definitely add the perfect essence to your meal. 2. Girly Worli - Rum at its best, this cocktail is well balanced the sour taste of grapefruit with rum is exotic and absolutely reviving. 🤩🤩 Starters 1. Dhungar Butter Chicken Samosa - As the name describes it as samosa stuffed with butter chicken. Flavourful and juicy, even the samosa coating was crispy yet soft. 2. Tawa Tossed Tellicherry Pepper Lamb - Prepared with skewers on Tawa with Tellicherry Pepper. What is Tellicherry Pepper? Tellicherry Pepper is basically grown in Kerala and defined basis its size, so if the size of black peppercorn is 4.5mm or larger it is termed as Tellicherry and is expensive as compared to other peppercorns. Coming back to this dish, the lamb was succulent and gave a mouth melting effect. Spicy in taste with perfect Tadka. Mains 1. Gavran Chicken - Gavran is a masala comprising of various spices attracting all the spice lovers. Gavran Chicken is a dark red coloured spicy gravy. If you love spicy this is the main for you. 2. Farmer’s Delight - To Calm our senses after eating the super spicy Gavrans Chicken, we ordered Farmers Delight. A simple Woodstock pizza with baby corn, mushrooms, bell pepper and onions, simple yet delectable. 👌🏻😍 Desserts 1. Blueberry Kulfi - Served with a blueberry crush, a dish that will keep inviting you to scoop a spoon after every bite. Lusciously good Kulfi. 2. Kachi Kairi Cheesecake - Cheesecake and Kairi, this combination adding a sweet and sour taste to the dessert. The base of the cake was tasty and biscuity. Would call it exception as I am not very fond of sweet and sour desserts. But if you are someone preferring this combination, go for it. 👌🏻 Food - ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ambience - ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Service - ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ This place will completely charm you with its elegance and wonderful staff and drooling food.