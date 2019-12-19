Ellipsis Bakery Heads From SoBo To Suburbs With A New Hill Road Outlet

Ellipsis Bakery, which has its flagship store in Worli, has finally dropped the happy news on us by planning their second store in Bandra, right next to Nature’s Basket. With their delectable desserts, savouries, pretty cupcakes and breads {including the glutten free ones}, the new store will feature a new line of desserts.

Their sweet collection will include lemon meringue, match creme brulée {salivating here} and their house-made chlorophyll yogurt topped with berries and elder flower {chef Phuong Tran’s curation}. For the gluten-free options, try out their free grilled cheese with green apply, apart from an assortment of flatbreads at offer.