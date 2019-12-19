Yet another South Mumbai favourite, Ellipsis Bakery, is opening up its second store on Hill road in Bandra on 11 August, along with a new line of their mouth-watering desserts.
Ellipsis Bakery Heads From SoBo To Suburbs With A New Hill Road Outlet
Shortcut
What's In Store?
Ellipsis Bakery, which has its flagship store in Worli, has finally dropped the happy news on us by planning their second store in Bandra, right next to Nature’s Basket. With their delectable desserts, savouries, pretty cupcakes and breads {including the glutten free ones}, the new store will feature a new line of desserts.
Their sweet collection will include lemon meringue, match creme brulée {salivating here} and their house-made chlorophyll yogurt topped with berries and elder flower {chef Phuong Tran’s curation}. For the gluten-free options, try out their free grilled cheese with green apply, apart from an assortment of flatbreads at offer.
So We're Thinking...
Pop up to Bandra from Thursday, 11 August onwards, for a quick coffee, and hog on the desserts from this upscale bakery.
