Social Townhouse Offers Amazing Meals & Drinks In Vashi!

Lounges

The Social Townhouse

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 14, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Social Townhouse is a pretty and cosy restaurant in Vashi which has an amazing ambience Including ample seating arrangements, good music and delicious food. Coming to the food, I ordered: Mocktails -Virgin Mary: Spicy tomato-based mocktail. Quite tangy and delicious. -Mango Punch: Mango with icecream mocktail, very refreshing and tasty. Starters -Hummus and Pita Bread -Cheese and Chilli Mushrooms -Chicken Cheese Momos: Cooked with perfection and the dip provided was also very nice. Mains Arabiata Pasta: Great flavours and super relishing. Loved the quantity. Desserts are good too. Also, this place is pocket-friendly and quantities are tummy-filling! If you're in the vicinity, make sure you visit it!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

