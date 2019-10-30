Social Townhouse Offers Amazing Meals & Drinks In Vashi!

Social Townhouse is a pretty and cosy restaurant in Vashi which has an amazing ambience Including ample seating arrangements, good music and delicious food. Coming to the food, I ordered: Mocktails -Virgin Mary: Spicy tomato-based mocktail. Quite tangy and delicious. -Mango Punch: Mango with icecream mocktail, very refreshing and tasty. Starters -Hummus and Pita Bread -Cheese and Chilli Mushrooms -Chicken Cheese Momos: Cooked with perfection and the dip provided was also very nice. Mains Arabiata Pasta: Great flavours and super relishing. Loved the quantity. Desserts are good too. Also, this place is pocket-friendly and quantities are tummy-filling! If you're in the vicinity, make sure you visit it!