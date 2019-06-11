The Versova Socials Is Keeping up With All Other Outets With Amazing Food

Social is a go-to place for me. I don't even remember the number of times I have visited socials, be it Oberoi Social or Fun Republic social, Lower Parel social but I always wanted to visit the Versova social. The location and the way it was made ( told by my friends ) I so wanted to visit this place. So finally got a chance and the plan was finally successful. Versova social finally. As soon as I reached the place the exterior of this place is beautiful, the location which is at the junction is too good, with ample parking space. The interior is too good and the vibes are awesome. Eat drink and party hard. This place has a very energetic vibe. The menu was similar to others, they should have kept a few things which only these outlet serves, these go with all. The 2-3 dish which is only different at all outlet. That will make people visit all other outlets of social. Food ordered: -Fully Loaded Nachos: They can use melted cheese. -Hot Tennessee Chicken Wings: Yum, one of the best chicken wings. -Pls School Chicken Tikka: They were really old school, super soft, just melted in the mouth. Old classic tikka. -Crispy Sesame Honey Chilli Fries: Better than normal fries, good taste and can be used as chakhna. -Paneer Chilli: They should work on the quality of paneer. -Healthy Chakhna Bittings: I don't think anyone can go wrong with this basic chakhna. -Veg Burger: Only veg burger, good portion and taste. -Momos: Green colour, n good. -White Cheese Pasta: I would recommend- pls don't try pasta here. -Mud Pot Oreo Shake: Yum -KitKat Shake: Yum Eat - Drink - Party and repeat!!