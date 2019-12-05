Winter's all about that warm fuzzy feeling, and what best to make you want to snuggle up even more than a pair of really cool socks? I mean, the quirkier, the better, don't you think? Check out our fun list of quirky yet snuggleworthy pair of feet warmers right here.
Best Foot Forward: Socks To Keep Your Toes Warm
Superman, Batman & Flash Crew Socks (Set Of 3)
Comfy socks don't mean boring socks! If you're a fan of DC, this is something you must pick up - old favourites that are and will always be loved. You could pair these with your workwear too, but make sure you 'flash' them around!
Buttercup Green Ankle Socks
If you've grown up watching the Powerpuff Girls, this is totally your jam. You can pair this with a skirt, jeans or even a skater dress, if you're wearing sneakers!
Beer Mug Printed Grey Crew Socks
If you're a glugger, this is one pair you just have to invest in! It's kitschy, fun and totally sets the mood for a fun evening out. More like a constant reminder!
We Bare Bears Socks For Women (Pack Of 3)
We promise that this is the cutest thing on the internet you'll see today (if you don't already own a pair of your own!) These cutsey socks come in three colours, just like the mascots, so pair them with any sort of outfit, depending on your mood (or the character you want to be!) Their low-cut, perfect if you don't want them to be seen, or just seen a sliver.
Agryle Striped Printed Crew Socks
Men, if you're going ahead with the 'cool as a cucumber' look, have you checked these out yet? We love how pastels and stripes have been combined to form such a quirky pair of foot covers. Pass this off as you 9 to 5 look, or just a casual day out.
Solid Johnny Bravo Socks (Pack Of 3)
Hey there, pretty mama! Casual's the game you play with these cool cat socks. We've always loved Johnny Bravo growing up, and we KNOW that this'll make for a quirky addition to your pretty wardrobes. Invest in a pair, you won't regret it. And yeah, we've paired this with culottes and skirts, so find your jam and rock it.
