Some lip smacking Spanish Tapas makes your way to your heart! Uno Mas has pretty ambience struck in a European mid age setting sets it a perfect place for a date. The music is soothing and the cocktails and liquor collection will leave you spoilt for choice! Eat your heart out at the place! They also have a lot of offers running!
Mood For Some Spanish Tapas? Head To Uno Mas For Some Spanish Delicacies
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The cost might be slightly higher and you need to keep trusting your Google map to help you reach at the doorstep at it is inside Inspire BKC.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
