Mood For Some Spanish Tapas? Head To Uno Mas For Some Spanish Delicacies

Bars

Uno Mas - Tapas Bar Kitchen

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inspire BKC, Unit 2, MGL Gas Pump Service Lane, Bandra East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Some lip smacking Spanish Tapas makes your way to your heart! Uno Mas has pretty ambience struck in a European mid age setting sets it a perfect place for a date. The music is soothing and the cocktails and liquor collection will leave you spoilt for choice! Eat your heart out at the place! They also have a lot of offers running!

What Could Be Better?

The cost might be slightly higher and you need to keep trusting your Google map to help you reach at the doorstep at it is inside Inspire BKC.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

