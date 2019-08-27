Drinkery 51 is an amazing place which is located in Bkc. It is just opposite to Trident. The place has amazing elegant ambience. Its decor is quite attractive with great interiors. They also have a separate menu for all the Jains around. The service was overwhelming. We had ordered the following food items. Appetizers: -Nachos -Mongolian Paneer Mains: -Pink Pasta -Hakka Noodles Dessert: -Kulfi Falooda I'll rate the experience as follows. Food: 5/5 Service: 4/5 Ambience: 5/5
Something More Trending Than Area 51? Welcome To Drinkery 51
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae.
Also On Drinkery 51
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)