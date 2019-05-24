Eat Out In A Healthy Way? Drop By This Place For To Explore Fabulous Healthy Options

Sante Spa is a heavenly amazing place for Healthy Eating Options. Sante Means Health, This Place Clearly Offers Everything Healthy And Much Delicious. Located in Prominent Area of Bandra Bkc Small Yet Beautiful. Food Served is Really Innovative With So Many Options Also Available For Jain. Talking About Ambience: Cute Little Place with So Lovely Vibes, Fresh Aromas and Interior is Worth Capturing. Live Kitchen Using Copper Utensil, Banana Leaves Straw Each Thing is Just So Admiring. Neem Wooden Plates and Cute Paper Lamps Hanging Above. Who Says Healthy Food Is Boring Go Get Some Time and Explore This Fabulous Place. Food Menu is Just So Wide That Once For a While We Were Just Confused What to Try and What Not to. Starting off with Some Beverages, 1) Strawberry Soy Shake: Fresh Flavours Of Strawberry In Soy Milk Is Just A Good One to Start off Your Meal. Tasted Very Well. Super Delicious. 2) Activated Charcoal and Coconut Milk: This was Something Unique. Charcoal in Shake. Sounds Different But Yes This was Perfectly Made Coconut Milk and Charcoal Combined So Well. Starters: 1) Spinach and Beetroot Hummus with Multigrain Khakhra: Picture Perfect Dish. This Dish Just Blew Our Mind. Flavours of Spinach and Beetroot In Olive Oil. Textures of Hummus Thick Perfect In Taste Served with Multigrain Mini Khakras. Keeping Aside Pita Bread This was Healthy Option. Highly Recommended.5/5. 2) Pan Seared Zucchini Kebab: Soft Zucchini Kebab Pan Fried Served with Broccoli Chutney and some Tomato Pulp With Side Salad. Tasted Very Well Stuffings of Zucchini and Its Flavours were Really Very Well Maintained Again An Other Healthy Option. 3) Charcoal Dimsums: Served Hot This Was Something I was Waiting For. Delicious Steaming Hot Dimsums Stuffed with Black Olives, Black Beans with Garlic. New And interesting Concept Of Serving Black Dimsums. 5/5. Ending This Meal With Some Super Amazing Soul-Satisfying Dessert. Valrhona Chocolate Pie: Rich French Chocolate Pie Which was An Oat Based Cake. Just Melt in Mouth as Soon as We Have Its First Bite.Delicious and Perfect Dessert To This Wholesome Meal.5/5. Sante Spa is Truly A Place Worth Visit At least Once to Try This Really good Food Soothing Your Taste Buds.