Something’s Fishy At This Japanese Cafe In Bandra!

This little cute Japanese inspired cafe has opened up at Bandra and we could be much happier. The decor in Harajuku is amazing and the cafe serves some really amazing Japanese desserts and snacks! You could actually eat fish here! Hahaha, not the real sea fish but a Japanese dessert called the Taiyaki! It’s basically waffle added with red bean paste or custard and added with some kickass Icecream flavours! A must try here is the Chocolit , Japanese Affair and Matcha. Also, they serve other Japanese desserts like the Dorakis (stuffed Pancakes, you would know this if you have seen Doremon) and also some savoury and sweet Crepes and shakes!