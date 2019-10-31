Visited Soul Curry which is located about 5 minutes from Powai Lake. The ambiance of the restaurant is too good. They always screen live sports or events if going on with a good track of music. Also, the food over here is too good with a modern mix. I tried Mushroom Shabnam ki moti which was too good and Chicken Keema Pav. Would definitely recommend this place for their yum food and great music.
Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Food & Great Choice Of Music
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Saki Naka
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
