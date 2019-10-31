Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Food & Great Choice Of Music

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Soul Curry

Powai, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Crystal Building, Ground Floor, Near Gopal Sharma School, Lake Homes Road, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited Soul Curry which is located about 5 minutes from Powai Lake. The ambiance of the restaurant is too good. They always screen live sports or events if going on with a good track of music. Also, the food over here is too good with a modern mix. I tried Mushroom Shabnam ki moti which was too good and Chicken Keema Pav. Would definitely recommend this place for their yum food and great music.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

Soul Curry

Powai, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Crystal Building, Ground Floor, Near Gopal Sharma School, Lake Homes Road, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default