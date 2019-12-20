What A Catch! Go To Soul Fry For Authentic Goan Food You've Been Craving

A little piece of Goa right here in Mumbai, Soul Fry is one of the better known and older restaurants of Bandra, which has over the years, earned quite a reputation for its Goan food delicacies. For all those craving a trip to Goa, hop right onto the friendly by-lanes of Pali Naka to discover this quaint, hidden gem. This place is ideal for seafood-lovers and those who love spending time with their friends over food and drinks.

With its relaxed and chilled out Goan vide, Soul Fry is perfect when you have hunger and energy both in abundance. When here, do try their calamari fry {crispy and fried to perfection}, Bombay duck fry {make sure you eat it hot} and the lip-smacking chicken cafreal with pao. Their staff is attentive, so be rest assured that all your questions will be answered. This quintessential Goan cuisine will be available at extremely affordable prices, so that’s another major bonus. Be sure to reach there early on a weekend as the place is brimming with guests by dinner time.