South High- Perfect Place For Authentic South Indian Food.

The ambience in South High is purely South Indian with all banana leaves for the meals on every table. The glasses are also of brass and gives you a full South feel here. The seats are also like any south restaurant and we totally loved it. The menu had all South Indian dishes so you can ask for suggestions on the best meal. All the dishes are mostly coconut based and are Keralite and Mangalorean dishes. We ordered a Masala papad first which was on point. The papad was also south Indian which is very yummy. Then we ordered a non-veg starter Matti Kunda Chicken which was cooked in a tandoor to give you the essence of tandoor and is marinated with spices and masala served in an earthen pot. This dish was amazing and extremely delicious. We then ordered the main course which was Mangaluru Sukka and neer dosa which was just perfect. It was a typical Mangalorean style and the neer dosa was served in a cute little basket which was a very good presentation. Overall the food was awesome. The prices are a bit expensive. This place is a must visit place on the Malad, Link Road and a must try for its typical south food.