If you love South Indian food then this should be your go-to place. They have an amazing variety of chutneys which are just outstanding. Their service is very quick and effective. They have flavours in everything they serve. If you crave for some South Indian food, then Madras Diaries is strongly recommended.
A Piece Of South India Here In Bandra
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
