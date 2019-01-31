A Piece Of South India Here In Bandra

Casual Dining

Madras Diaries

Bandra West, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 7, Ground Floor, Near Muzaffar Manor, 28th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you love South Indian food then this should be your go-to place. They have an amazing variety of chutneys which are just outstanding. Their service is very quick and effective. They have flavours in everything they serve. If you crave for some South Indian food, then Madras Diaries is strongly recommended.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

