South Indian Food At Its Best In Bandra West!

This place has been one of the favourites for people when asked for South Indian food. We tried this place for lunch on a weekday. They have valet service which is a huge plus point for this area. There’s an indoor and an outdoor dining option and we got ourselves a table in the outdoor section. The interior was really beautiful and had a really chill and calm vibe to it. The servers were welcoming and spot on with their suggestions. Coming right to the food here’s what we tried: Idli Wedges-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-Our absolute favourite here. This is the dish we will be visiting this place again for. A MUST HAVE! Idli covered in batter and fried and wok tossed in podi chutney. It is the bomb! Mysore Masala Dosa-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-The dosa was nice and crispy. The potato masala was yummy but the Mysore masala on the dosa was pretty average. We recommend ordering a regular masala dosa instead. Lunch Thali- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- This Thali comes with a huge spread which is good enough for two people. It comes along with 4 sabjis, Sambar, rasam, besi-beli rice, steamed rice, Paratha, medu Wada, pappadum and pineapple sheera. Everything on this Thali is absolutely mouthwatering. Overall, we would definitely give Madras Diaries a thumbs up. Some dishes were no less than spectacular. The service is top notch and the ambience is amazing.