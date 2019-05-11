A True Heaven For South Indian Food - Madras Diaries

South Indian food is love. I truly enjoy this cuisine. Madras diaries is a small but lovely restaurant done pretty well, with a colourful and warm ambience. Coming straight to the food: Mini Meal Mini idlis Rasam shots Dhavangere Benne Dosa Kokum Cooler Coconut Water The mini meal was served on a banana leaf. Parotta, Rice, Neer Mor, Korma, Poriyal, Sheera, Papad, Achar, Bisi Bele, Wadai, Sambar, Rasam were served on the leaf. The Bisi Bele was rich and cooked in ghee with cashews. The Korma was outstanding. Loved the rasam. The sheera was good too. Overall a good meal. Mini idlis were tossed in podi, Curry leaves and onions. So good absolutely loved it! The Dosa was perfect. Crisp thin and delicious. One of the best dosa I've had. Rasam shots were 4 kinds of rasam, tomato, pepper, coconut and curry leaf coriander. Loved all 4. So good. The Neer mor was really good. Loved the white coconut Chutney and also the tomato and the beetroot Chutneys. Overall a great meal. Do try if you're around the vicinity and craving some south Indian food.