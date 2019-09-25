Enticing and exotic, Mumbai will leave you with memories of a lifetime. Everyone who visits is in for an experience. The magical charm of Mumbai has enamoured many hearts, and thanks to souvenir stores we can always take back a little piece of Mumbai with us wherever we go. We went around town looking for the most trendy, quirky souvenirs and here is a list of our favourites.
Take Back Memories From These Souvenir Stores And Markets In Mumbai
Kulture Shop
This unique Indian art and graphic design shop supports indie artists, and has some super interesting work for sale. Their Mumbai-themed postcards are our favourites when it comes to sending cute little messages once in a while to our loved ones.
Cost - INR 400 onwards
Dharavi Leather Market
The leather scene in the city is quite lit, thanks to the humongous market that Dharavi has. From bags, to wallets, to belts, jackets and much more, Dharavi is a haven for all things leather and if you're new in the city, or are visiting the city and want to take something back for your loved ones, add this market to your list.
Cost - Depends on the store and product
The Bombay Store
Whether it’s furniture, decor pieces or aromatic wellness stuff, the store has the perfect souvenir for the special someone. We love their ceramic mugs, Mumbai themed umbrellas and totes, shot glasses and brassware.
Cost - INR 400 onwards
Chor Bazaar
Don’t be put off by the name, this place is heaven for shopaholics who love their vintage and antique items. This is also the biggest flea market in Mumbai, and a perfect place to pick up some serious goal-worthy souvenirs from. We love the animal masks, art, old ship equipment and their door and window frames!
Cost - INR 300 onwards
#LBBTip- this is the best place to pick up Bollywood posters from.
Colaba Causeway
Love to shop? Head over to this street in Colaba and find yourself face to face with some of the most interesting souvenirs in town! Wall clocks, furniture, jewellery, bags, clothes, kolhapuri chappals, perfumes, you name it, they got it.
Cost - Depends on the stall and what you buy. Do bargain for a better rate.
Lalbaug Spice Market
Spices are handy souvenirs for travellers. Gift the magic of Indian flavours to your loved ones by heading to the spice market for some of the freshest spices that are sourced from all over the country. They even have an entire street dedicated to chillies!
Cost - Varies as per the spice
Art Outside Jehangir Art Gallery
Here, you will find caricaturists selling funny cartoons of famous people, tiny portraits and paintings done up by various talented artists for sale, and vendors selling little knick-knacks that depict the essence of what builds the city. This art gallery outside Jehangir is Mumbai at it's best. The creations are accessible and affordable. Bookmark this if you want to gift someone the best of Mumbai.
Cost - Depends on the piece you select
Sky Goodies
Calendars, notebooks, storage boxes, DIY kits , gift boxes or gift hampers, there’s something for everyone at Sky Goodies! We love the super adorable collections that come in quirky colours and desi prints, and the fact that picking up a souvenir from this shop isn’t too heavy on the pocket!
Cost- INR 300 onwards
Filter Shop
Notebooks, art, postcards and quirky stationery make for great souvenirs, and we love the fact that the collection at this store supports local artists. The collection here is heavily inspired by the life in this city of dreams, with illustrations and colours and prints depicting the true Mumbai spirit. The products here make for great souvenirs too!
Cost - INR 300 onwards
Desi Archies
It’s old-school, cute and pocket friendly! Desi Archies is where you can get your hands on jars, glasses, mugs, tea glasses, cups, notebooks and a lot more. These products come in desi prints, and the collection of prints and designs is pretty impressive.
Cost - INR 300 onwards
Museum Shop at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya
This museum shop at CSMVS in Fort is the ideal placed to pick up souvenirs that display Mumbai’s unique history and heritage. This shop has greeting cards, posters, brochures, folders, letter-paper sets, gift-wrapping papers and bags that are unique to Mumbai, and help promote the culture of the city of dreams. Along with this, bead necklaces, repousse copper plates, embroidered silk scarves, purses and table pieces are also available for sale.
Cost - Starts at around 150 upwards
