Bandra Peeps, Here's Where You Can Master The Art Of Speaking Spanish

Whether you’re planning to study abroad, work in a space that requires you to learn Spanish or simply want to learn a new language, we’ve found the right tutor who will not only make Spanish learning a fun process, but indeed a very fruitful one too. Over the last few years, Spanish has gained immense popularity in India, and is, in fact, offered as a foreign language in most IB, IGCSE schools. In fact, Spanish instructor Shariva Naik explains that phonetically and grammatically, Spanish is one of the easiest foreign languages for Indians {as there are many common words thanks to the Arabic/Persian influence and Indo-European roots}.

Shariva takes Spanish classes at her home in Bandra and is even open to home-visits in the area. An MA in French literature, with an MPhil in Comparative Literature {French and Sanskrit Theatre}, Shariva has also co-authored the book Tech French {French for Science and Technology} published by Embassy of France in India that is also a part of the syllabus at IIT Mumbai. She now also teaches Spanish and conducts customised one-on-one interactive classes with innovative teaching methods including audio-visual aids.

Each session lasts for 60 minutes, and her fees are INR 1,500 per hour, once a week in Bandra. Interestingly, Spanish as a language is very useful to a large number of Indians visiting the USA and Latin America {for tourism, education, work, etc.}. The time of the classes, payment and other details can be answered by her via email on sharivanaik@gmail.com.