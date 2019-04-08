Always wanted to learn Spanish? We’ve found a teacher in Bandra who will incorporate fun teaching methods and customise a one-on-one interactive class that will ensure you ace this language like no other.
Bandra Peeps, Here's Where You Can Master The Art Of Speaking Spanish
What Makes It Awesome
Whether you’re planning to study abroad, work in a space that requires you to learn Spanish or simply want to learn a new language, we’ve found the right tutor who will not only make Spanish learning a fun process, but indeed a very fruitful one too. Over the last few years, Spanish has gained immense popularity in India, and is, in fact, offered as a foreign language in most IB, IGCSE schools. In fact, Spanish instructor Shariva Naik explains that phonetically and grammatically, Spanish is one of the easiest foreign languages for Indians {as there are many common words thanks to the Arabic/Persian influence and Indo-European roots}.
Shariva takes Spanish classes at her home in Bandra and is even open to home-visits in the area. An MA in French literature, with an MPhil in Comparative Literature {French and Sanskrit Theatre}, Shariva has also co-authored the book Tech French {French for Science and Technology} published by Embassy of France in India that is also a part of the syllabus at IIT Mumbai. She now also teaches Spanish and conducts customised one-on-one interactive classes with innovative teaching methods including audio-visual aids.
Each session lasts for 60 minutes, and her fees are INR 1,500 per hour, once a week in Bandra. Interestingly, Spanish as a language is very useful to a large number of Indians visiting the USA and Latin America {for tourism, education, work, etc.}. The time of the classes, payment and other details can be answered by her via email on sharivanaik@gmail.com.
Pro-Tip
If you, like us, require individual attention and are on a lookout for a teacher who will make learning fun, then this is the Spanish tutor you need.
