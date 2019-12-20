Take Bae To This Beautiful Hotel In Matheran For INR 5,000 Per Night

What sets The Verandah apart from all other accommodations in Matheran is the sheer history and location of this place. The Verandah in the Forest was the second house to be built on the isolated Western Ghats by one certain Captain Barr, some time in the latter part of the 19th century. It has been beautifully restored keeping in mind the heritage value of this property. We’d suggest you carry a book and lounge in the beautiful verandah or read under the highest ceiling you would have probably ever seen {it is at a majestic height of 35 feet}. The rooms are tastefully done up with antique furniture. This place is full of artifacts and frames that bring back the era of an India that few can now even imagine ever existed. There are board games and badminton rackets for you to use, but we’d suggest you spend some time exploring the lanes around The Verandah. This exploration might lead you to one of the oldest temples in Matheran and you can also sit beside Lake Charlotte and observe the peace and tranquility all around you. Lord’s Point is a stone’s throw away from the lake and Echo Point is just a few minutes away from The Verandah. After you are done with the mandatory sightseeing, enjoy your Earl Grey Tea admiring the garden or just climb up the Tree House and set the child within you free. We did that and think it is a great therapy for de-stressing. What is also unique about The Verandah is that there is no restaurant or a café within the property. Breakfast and lunch is served in the magnificent verandah where you can sit at your own table and enjoy the meal surrounded by the sounds of chirping birds and rustling of leaves. A candle light dinner is served on a beautiful vintage dining table that is large enough to accommodate around 20 diners. The food here is a good mix of the usual North Indian fare and some continental dishes thrown in. The best time to visit Matheran is the monsoons, but you could just plan a trip to this place on any of the weekends.