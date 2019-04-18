Eat, Drink, Shop Or Party: Your Guide To A Day In Fort

The Pantry is a quaint café in Kala Ghoda District, and is our favourite for all our breakfast meetings and dates. Nothing better than sitting in a cozy corner with a bowl of homemade granola and coconut milk, isn’t it? They have a super healthy menu, something that gets us pretty excited seeing how ‘we’re trying to stick to a diet and all that jazz.

Other options include Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, Nutcracker, Jimmy Boy and Kala Ghoda Café. Make sure you have a sumptuous breakfast before heading out on the next routine.