Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!

A lovely Bollywood styled Dhaba besides Mahalaxmi racecourse is worth visiting! A very happening place with lip-smacking food, drinks and desserts! Great service and music! Thanks to Mr Riyaz for being such a great host! Coming to food, I ate Drinks: Dhaba fruit punch- 5/5 Angrezi mantra- very refreshing and super delicious! 5/5 All the dishes mentioned below are highly recommended Starters: Talli chicken kebab- soft well-marinated chicken kebabs won my heart! Delicious to the core and truly relishing! 5/5 Mutton seekh kebab- properly made and well-spiced seekh kebabs! 5/5 Mains: Dhaba mutton handi- this was heaven! So full of flavours and such soft mutton pieces, felt content after having this!5/5 Chicken LaPorta- mind-blowing taste and served very well in an iron shaped container! 5/5 Both the gravies tasted fantastic with jeera rice! Dessert was next level which was Rabdi chocolate shots! Superb to taste and unique! 5/5 This place is a must-visit!