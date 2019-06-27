Spice Republic Serves Food With A Twist

Casual Dining

Spice Republic

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ajanta Estate, Shop 5, Opp. Merwans Cake Shop, Borivali West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Jalapeno Poppers are a must try at the Spice Republic. Once upon a time long research going on for months made the scientist crave some Pani Puri. Since she had no cutlery on hand here's what she used:- ✔Metal tray instead of a plate. ✔A syringe instead of a spoon. ✔Dry ice to chill the Pani Puri water. ✔Test tubes instead of bowls. After all even scientists are humans with Pani Puri cravings😂. Also, we had a refreshing mocktail.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

