Spice Republic Serves Fab Vegetarian Food In Borivali

A new name @spicerepublicgreen. The place is located near Borivali station opposite to Merwans on the first floor. The ambience is decorated well with different tags and unique pictures. The staff is also very polite and helpful. The mocktails, starters, sizzlers and the desserts were mouth-watering and the presentation was also cool. The mocktails were Pink lady, muskmelon mocktail, Sky blue mocktail. The shakes were an oreo shake, hazelnut shake, brownie shake, chocolate shake. The other recommendations were- Pizza pop fries Mexican nacho fries Chinese chilli fries Vada pav burger Paneer makhani Kulcha with cheese dip Jalapeño poppers Tex Mex fondue Pyramid fondue Italian pasta sizzler Jucy Lucy sizzler Life and death by chocolate Waffles Veg matka biryani. The Khandvi Augratin was something new to hear with a new taste and innovation. It had pieces of khandvi with melted cheese and jalapenos, zucchini and with siders as grilled bread. The desserts were chocolate waffles, life and death ice cream and chocolate overloaded brownies. Overall it was a good experience with new dishes and new taste.