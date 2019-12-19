Spicey Crunchy Misal Stories!

Misal pav is a very popular dish of Maharashtra❤ Misal pav is the love of Maharashtrian people. Spicey missal pav with lots of crust and crunch in it is what I love and a single plate can satisfy your hunger, it's a thing you can't afford to miss! The amazing type of healthy breakfast🥘🥘🥘🥘🍜 I personally love spicey and crunchy misal with roasted pav with crust People can have it with bread too so If you are looking for a heavy and healthy breakfast than misal pav is the best choice and option you have💯 Now let's come to the place. I recently visited ANYTIME MISAL located in vazira Naka BORIVALI WEST and it is the best outlet for misal lovers. They have the best serving style and is very affordable and reasonable I loved the smoky misal! A must visit place!🍝🍜🥗