Harry's is one go-to place in Powai which is apt for chilling with buddies after a hectic day in the office. The ambience is not that great but harry surely offers good food and drinks plus they have billiards table, a big screen for live matches. And not to miss the Karaoke. We visited in a weekday evening and the place was crowded, seating option is either a high table chair or a comfortable low table sofa chair. What I would recommend: -Mocktails: For the ones who love frizzy mocktails, can try Blush on ice, Gateway Sunrise for the sweet ones and guacamole marry for the Jackfruit best who like it a bit spicy. -Appetizers: Drunken Chicken in red masala with a huge not of whiskey. It was good Fish goujons. Peri Peri fries: It is a good option to nibble upon with mocktails or cocktails. Soup: I Would recommend three mushrooms and chime soup for mushroom lovers And Roasted Tomato bell pepper soup for the ones who love tangy soups. Main course: Urban chicken Tikka masala served with naan is a good option. Dessert: Sizzling brownie is everyone's favourite as it is a classic. The service was quick and the staff is very well trained and damn welcoming also recommends good options. Overall my experience was good and would definitely recommend this place.
Visit Harry's: Sports Bar With Karaoke And A Pool Table
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group, Bae, Family
