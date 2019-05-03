Visit Harry's: Sports Bar With Karaoke And A Pool Table

Harry's is one go-to place in Powai which is apt for chilling with buddies after a hectic day in the office. The ambience is not that great but harry surely offers good food and drinks plus they have billiards table, a big screen for live matches. And not to miss the Karaoke. We visited in a weekday evening and the place was crowded, seating option is either a high table chair or a comfortable low table sofa chair. What I would recommend: -Mocktails: For the ones who love frizzy mocktails, can try Blush on ice, Gateway Sunrise for the sweet ones and guacamole marry for the Jackfruit best who like it a bit spicy. -Appetizers: Drunken Chicken in red masala with a huge not of whiskey. It was good Fish goujons. Peri Peri fries: It is a good option to nibble upon with mocktails or cocktails. Soup: I Would recommend three mushrooms and chime soup for mushroom lovers And Roasted Tomato bell pepper soup for the ones who love tangy soups. Main course: Urban chicken Tikka masala served with naan is a good option. Dessert: Sizzling brownie is everyone's favourite as it is a classic. The service was quick and the staff is very well trained and damn welcoming also recommends good options. Overall my experience was good and would definitely recommend this place.