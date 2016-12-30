‘Tis truly the season to be jolly because the flamingos have made their way back to Mumbai. If you want to spot a flash of pink, here’s a small guide you need.
Talk The Flock: A Beginner's Guide To Spotting Flamingos In Mumbai
Where To Spot Them
Flocks of flamingos can be found in Mumbai during their season which is usually from December to May. If you want to sight these tall-legged birds, you can find them from the Thane Creek to the Sewri jetty area till the Elephanta caves area, which is a 15-20 km stretch. One of the easiest areas to access is the Sewri area, where they are seen a-plenty during this time.
Tips & Tricks
The best time to spot flamingos would be in accordance with the tides of the sea. These flightless birds move according to the tides, and can be most easily spotted a couple of hours before and after high tide. Early morning between 6am–10am would be a good time.
Go Flamingo Sighting Here
Two groups that organise flamingo spotting are:
The Bombay Natural History Society
The BNHS often holds flamingo-sighting tours, where they take you to the jetty from the Sewri railway crossing area. From the jetty, they help you spot flamingoes via a spotting scope {kind of a telescope}, helping you get a closer look than otherwise on your own.
When: Jan 15
Where: Sewri jetty
Timings: 8.30am onwards.
Price: INR 200 for non-members and INR 100 for members
Wildnest Sewri Jetty Area
Another group that is taking you on a to watch the beautiful fowls would be the Wildnest group. Their tours are held more regularly, at least once or twice a week, every week.
When: Check the schedule here.
Where: Sewri jetty
Price: INR 300
