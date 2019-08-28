As the name is there Lord Of The Drinks they are famous for the Bar menu and some of their cocktails. This place is amazing for Saturday & Sunday night.I've been here with my friend whom I met after 9 years. Super Crunchy and delicious. Loaded with Cottage Cheese, Veggies and served with Ochari that was quite different. Spring Rolls never fails to impress.
Pop By This Place For Some Amazing Cocktails & Food
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae.
