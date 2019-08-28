Pop By This Place For Some Amazing Cocktails & Food

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Lord Of The Drinks

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Aver House, Ground Floor, B-26/1, Veera Desai Industrial Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

As the name is there Lord Of The Drinks they are famous for the Bar menu and some of their cocktails. This place is amazing for Saturday & Sunday night.I've been here with my friend whom I met after 9 years. Super Crunchy and delicious. Loaded with Cottage Cheese, Veggies and served with Ochari that was quite different. Spring Rolls never fails to impress.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae.

Bars

Lord Of The Drinks

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Aver House, Ground Floor, B-26/1, Veera Desai Industrial Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet