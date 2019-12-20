Drop By This Cafe For A Cup Of Delightful Hot Mocha & Sinful Desserts!

The Spring Gold Cafe will transport you to Rome with its Roman Facade and Vibes. Located at Koramangala 5th Block is a great place to stop by for a cup of delightful Mocha, Hot Chocolate and some Sinful Desserts. I happened to visit them last weekend and was surprised to see such pleasant faces welcoming you and making you feel so special. I had to try their talked about Hot Mocha (In the Frame) and fell in love with the creamy textured foam, topped with chocolate drizzle and caffeine core. Also Indulged in some Spinach base Veggie Exotic Pizza and Velvety soft Red Velvet dessert. For those who crave good Mocha in town, Look no further and try this place.