Starbucks has introduced the ultimate summer beverages for the first time in India. Each new flavour is the best way to beat the heat. Triple Mocha Frappuccino - signature Mocha Frappuccino is topped with rich Dark Mocha Sauce and layered between signature whipped cream infused with cold brew, white chocolate, dark caramel and a dollop of Dark Mocha Sauce at the bottom of the cup. Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino Topped with rich and Buttery Dark Caramel sauce, the new Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino - blended beverage offers layers of signature whipped cream infused with cold brew, white chocolate and dark caramel. Double Mango Frappuccino The Double Mango Frappuccino - bursts with deliciously unique Alphonso mango combining with milk. The beverage is completed with a layer of chunky Mango jelly and whipped cream for the vibrant, summery finish.
Starbucks Just Came Up With Ultimate Summer Beverages
