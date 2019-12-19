Starbucks Just Came Up With Ultimate Summer Beverages

Starbucks has introduced the ultimate summer beverages for the first time in India. Each new flavour is the best way to beat the heat. Triple Mocha Frappuccino - signature Mocha Frappuccino is topped with rich Dark Mocha Sauce and layered between signature whipped cream infused with cold brew, white chocolate, dark caramel and a dollop of Dark Mocha Sauce at the bottom of the cup. Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino Topped with rich and Buttery Dark Caramel sauce, the new Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino - blended beverage offers layers of signature whipped cream infused with cold brew, white chocolate and dark caramel. Double Mango Frappuccino The Double Mango Frappuccino - bursts with deliciously unique Alphonso mango combining with milk. The beverage is completed with a layer of chunky Mango jelly and whipped cream for the vibrant, summery finish.