Paint The Town Red: Here's Where To Go For Art Supplies In Dadar

A newly opened store, this one's a short walk away from Dadar Station (West). From informative art-related reads (there were books on figure study, landscapes in watercolour, and all that jazz) to simple drawing/sketchbooks, this one covers quite a lot of ground. We're suckers for brush pens (INR 195) and cute notebooks (INR 150 onwards) and we especially loved the section dedicated to acrylic paints in every imaginable colour, costing around INR 78 per tube.

They also had high-quality easels made of wood and metal, costing INR 1,000 and up.

The store executives were super helpful too!