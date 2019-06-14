Holograph Bags, Witty Magnets & Character-Themed Pens: We Love This Stationery Store

Be it hoarding hundreds of dairies in your drawer or simply collecting different type of pens – we completely understand your obsession with stationery. For all the stationery freaks out there – we’ve spotted a quirky stationery shop in Matunga which you’re sure to fall in love with. If you like an unusual hint in usual stuff like pens, erasers or mugs – this place is for you. Enter the store and you’ll spot a bunch of magnets with funny and witty quotes. So, why not make your home smarter and funnier by infusing hints of these in different corners? Stroll further and you’ll find yourself wanting to buy everything (even if you don’t need it). We literally wanted a pen of each type – the unicorn-themed ones, the neon ones, Pickachu ones, Minnie Mouse and many more. They have cute themed erasers as well including macrons, cookies, burger etc. Love cats? Then you’d want to get your hands on their feline-themed sleeping eye masks available in multiple shades. And of course, there’s something for Marvel and superhero fans as well. From our favourite Iron Man to Captain America and Thor – we loved their themed mugs. We spotted some of the cutest dusters including one which was a smiley face themed one. If you look up at the ceiling, each corner has been hung with cute stickers, balloons, quirky luggage tags and backpacks. So clearly, it’s time to upgrade your stationery collection and add a bunch of cool stationery from this store.