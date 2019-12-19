No Time For Khandala? Hit Up This Amusement Park In Thane Instead

If you’re visiting Thane or are looking to get away to the outskirts but can’t commit too much time to travelling, check Tikuji ni Wadi out. While the premise isn’t exactly luxurious, it could make for a fun day out with friends. Or maybe a getaway for a weekend party if your building is a little too nosy and often tells you to lower the volume levels.

P.S.- If you plan to stay at their cottages, bear in mind that they do not provide dinner. You’ll have to order in.