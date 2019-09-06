Need Gift Ideas? This Funky Socks Subscription Should Do The Trick

Moja Club is a subscription box meant for those with a bad memory and aversion to boring socks. Here’s why it'll make an ideal gift. 

If you often pass off your laziness as a fashion statement with mismatched socks, we may have found the solution to your morning ‘where are my socks’ nightmare, just before going to work. The Moja Club sends you a pair a month so that you don’t have to choose between a pair of plain deep blue and black polka-dotted socks. This is the coolest gift for all those socks lovers out there and believe us, they're quite a few! 

From beer to macarons, they have the coolest prints. The subscription sends you one pair (it’s a surprise, but they don’t repeat the design) every month.

Starting at INR 399 for a month, one can choose from a three-month, six-month or a year-long subscription. You can also choose to buy them separately from their shop.

If your beliefs about going shopping exclusively for socks bend towards ‘why do I need to do this’, do yourself a favour and save that precious time. Going to a hosiery store never made it to anyone’s bucket list anyway. May the socks be with you! 

