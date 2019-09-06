Need Gift Ideas? This Funky Socks Subscription Should Do The Trick

Moja Club is a subscription box meant for those with a bad memory and aversion to boring socks. Here’s why it'll make an ideal gift.

If you often pass off your laziness as a fashion statement with mismatched socks, we may have found the solution to your morning ‘where are my socks’ nightmare, just before going to work. The Moja Club sends you a pair a month so that you don’t have to choose between a pair of plain deep blue and black polka-dotted socks. This is the coolest gift for all those socks lovers out there and believe us, they're quite a few!

From beer to macarons, they have the coolest prints. The subscription sends you one pair (it’s a surprise, but they don’t repeat the design) every month.