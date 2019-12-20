Everything. From casual tops to party tops to summer dresses to hot shorts {they have it in all the colours even in military green and mustard} to casual shrugs to pretty kurtis! Their casual tops start at INR 200 and party tops start at INR 300! Shorts {cotton and denim} for INR 300! Dirt cheap right? To add to this, they have super good quality.
Get A Steal Deal From This Shop In Vile Parle For Everything From Casual Tops To Kurtis
Great For
What Did I Like?
What Could Be Better?
Nothing, I love their selection.
What's My Pro Tip?
If you shop for INR 2,000 or more they might give you 5% off.
Anything Else?
So, I'm saying, gather your savings and rush to this shop before you miss out on some amazing stuff.
Comments (0)