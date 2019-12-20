Get A Steal Deal From This Shop In Vile Parle For Everything From Casual Tops To Kurtis

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Fashion Fever Forwear

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.2

Avon Arcade, D Joshi Marg, LIC Colony, Suresh Colony, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Did I Like?

Everything. From casual tops to party tops to summer dresses to hot shorts {they have it in all the colours even in military green and mustard} to casual shrugs to pretty kurtis! Their casual tops start at INR 200 and party tops start at INR 300! Shorts {cotton and denim} for INR 300! Dirt cheap right? To add to this, they have super good quality.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing, I love their selection.

What's My Pro Tip?

If you shop for INR 2,000 or more they might give you 5% off.

Anything Else?

So, I'm saying, gather your savings and rush to this shop before you miss out on some amazing stuff.

Clothing Stores

Fashion Fever Forwear

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.2

Avon Arcade, D Joshi Marg, LIC Colony, Suresh Colony, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default