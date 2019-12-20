Get Customised: Western Dresses Tailored For You At This Cool Store

We know Bandra's got a ton of boutiques, but we visited one that you might just be interested in if you like your outfits customised just for you. Stheart in Bandra is the second location for this shop that has its original location still in Lokhandwala (if you live around there you may have even heard of it). While most of their clothes - tops and dresses - are sourced from Bangkok and China like most of the shops in this neighbourhood, what sets them apart is the fact that they specialise in Western customised outfits. What this essentially means is, that if you've spotted your fave celeb sporting a particular look, you could ask them to even recreate that, with adjustments for the fabric, sizing and patterns of course. If you love a particular dress, and it's no longer available (we all have that one dress, right?) you can even bring in the sample, and they'll get that made for you. If you're shopping off the rack, you'll find casual and party tops with prices ranging from INR 800 to INR 1,800 - 2,000 for co-ord sets. Prices range from around INR 1,800 to INR 14k depending on the level of customisation for your outfits.