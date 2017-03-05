Get Amazing Kurtas Stitched With Unique Prints From This Linking Road Shop

Their strong suit is their variety. You’ll get everything from pretty Fab India-like prints for INR 250 a metre, plain chikan-style cloth and even jazzy, ethnic fabrics to help you get a lehenga stitched. We loved their blue-toned fabrics that’ll have you looking breezy this summer.

They also stitch it in-house so you don’t have to step in the sweltering heat to look for a tailor. The stitching cost for a basic kurta will cost you starting INR 1,000 and if you wish to get a salwar kameez to keep the heat at bay, you can get it stitched for INR 1,500.