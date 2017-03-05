Linking Road is home to a shop called Sew In Style which offers beautiful prints for your next ethnic outing.
Get Amazing Kurtas Stitched With Unique Prints From This Linking Road Shop
Shortcut
What To Buy
Their strong suit is their variety. You’ll get everything from pretty Fab India-like prints for INR 250 a metre, plain chikan-style cloth and even jazzy, ethnic fabrics to help you get a lehenga stitched. We loved their blue-toned fabrics that’ll have you looking breezy this summer.
They also stitch it in-house so you don’t have to step in the sweltering heat to look for a tailor. The stitching cost for a basic kurta will cost you starting INR 1,000 and if you wish to get a salwar kameez to keep the heat at bay, you can get it stitched for INR 1,500.
So, We’re Saying…
Even if the stitching costs may seem a little expensive, go here for their prints. Specially if you’re not in the mood to travel to Dadar. Also, use them for upholstering that old chair or sofa?
