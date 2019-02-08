It's the season for berries and fresh strawberries are going to be out in some time. So head over to the Sassy Spoon to have the best strawberry cheesecake ever! I bet you are gonna end up ordering a second one!
Strawberry Cheesecake At It's Best!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Pure perfection!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae
Also On The Sassy Spoon
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)