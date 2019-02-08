Strawberry Cheesecake At It's Best!

Casual Dining

The Sassy Spoon

Nariman Point, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Express Towers, Gate 6, Ground Floor, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

It's the season for berries and fresh strawberries are going to be out in some time. So head over to the Sassy Spoon to have the best strawberry cheesecake ever! I bet you are gonna end up ordering a second one!

What Could Be Better?

Pure perfection!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

