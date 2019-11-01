When In Panchgani, Do Not Forget To Visit This Amazing Strawberry Wonderland

Welcome to the Strawberry Wonderland, the famous Mapro Gardens, this place has so much to offer. We began our tour with seeing the beautiful gardens maintained by the Mapro Next, we moved on to their restaurant section which is huge and well maintained, we ordered the famous Strawberry and Cream which had fresh cream, Strawberry ice cream, Strawberry syrup and a whole lot of strawberries. It was lovely and so pleasing in the afternoon heat, a must-have here. Next, we called on for some Grilled Sandwich and it was extremely cheesy and really tasty. Lastly, we called for Strawberry Milkshake which again included loads of strawberry ice cream and Pineapple juice which was really nice Post the amazing Restaraunt session we explored furthermore so not only do they have strawberry products they have also have their chakra factory and bread factory which was very eye-pleasing Mapro also has their in-house products store as well where you can select from a wide lot of options, but before selecting they give you free samples of products where then you can decide what you want to pick from. Just the thing missing now at mapro is we do not get to see their production plant as they have shifted it to another venue, otherwise, this place is a complete package and everyone should add it to their next bucket list