Raju Sandwich Stall is located in Churchgate just opposite HR College. It's an age-old street stall serving some really delicious food. They have wide varieties of pizzas, sandwiches, paninis, rolls, toast sandwiches, burgers. Especially their rolls aren't a miss! Served with some really tasty chutneys! Delicious food that goes easy on pockets especially for college students. Must visit this place in case you're a fan of street food!
Street Food Served At Its Best In This Age Old Place In Sobo!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 251
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On Raju Sandwich Stall
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 251
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)