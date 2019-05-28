Street Food Served At Its Best In This Age Old Place In Sobo!

Raju Sandwich Stall is located in Churchgate just opposite HR College. It's an age-old street stall serving some really delicious food. They have wide varieties of pizzas, sandwiches, paninis, rolls, toast sandwiches, burgers. Especially their rolls aren't a miss! Served with some really tasty chutneys! Delicious food that goes easy on pockets especially for college students. Must visit this place in case you're a fan of street food!